Wednesday's Games

NHL playoffs

Best-of-Seven Semifinals

Montreal 3 Vegas 2

(Series tied 1-1)

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Atlanta 109 Philadelphia 106

(Atlanta leads series 3-2)

Los Angeles Clippers 119 Utah 111

(Los Angeles leads series 3-2)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 3 Toronto 2

Detroit 6 Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 8 Tampa Bay 7 (10 innings)

Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland 8 Baltimore 7

Houston 8 Texas 4

Minnesota 7 Seattle 2

National League

St. Louis 1 Miami 0

Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 1

Colorado 8 San Diego 7

Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 6 Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 13 Arizona 7

Philadelphia 2 L.A. Dodgers 0

Interleague

Boston 10 Atlanta 8

Euro 2020

Russia 1 Finland 0

Wales 2 Turkey 0

Italy 3 Switzerland 0

