Wednesday's Games
NHL playoffs
Best-of-Seven Semifinals
Montreal 3 Vegas 2
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Atlanta 109 Philadelphia 106
(Atlanta leads series 3-2)
Los Angeles Clippers 119 Utah 111
(Los Angeles leads series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 3 Toronto 2
Detroit 6 Kansas City 5
Chicago White Sox 8 Tampa Bay 7 (10 innings)
Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland 8 Baltimore 7
Houston 8 Texas 4
Minnesota 7 Seattle 2
National League
St. Louis 1 Miami 0
Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 1
Colorado 8 San Diego 7
Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 6 Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 13 Arizona 7
Philadelphia 2 L.A. Dodgers 0
Interleague
Boston 10 Atlanta 8
---
Euro 2020
Russia 1 Finland 0
Wales 2 Turkey 0
Italy 3 Switzerland 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.