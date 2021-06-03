Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Montreal 5 Winnipeg 3

(Canadiens lead series 1-0)

Colorado 3 Vegas 2 (OT)

(Avalanche lead series 2-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Atlanta 103 New York 89

(Hawks win series 4-1)

Dallas 105 L.A. Clippers 100

(Mavericks lead series 3-2)

Philadelphia 129 Washington 112

(76ers win series 4-1)

Utah 126 Memphis 110

(Jazz win series 4-1)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 6 Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 3

Houston 2 Boston 1

Oakland 6 Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland -- postponed

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 7 Arizona 6

Washington 5 Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 14 St. Louis 3

Philadelphia at Cincinnati -- postponed

Interleague

Toronto 6 Miami 5

Colorado 6 Texas 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.