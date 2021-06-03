Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Montreal 5 Winnipeg 3
(Canadiens lead series 1-0)
Colorado 3 Vegas 2 (OT)
(Avalanche lead series 2-0)
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Atlanta 103 New York 89
(Hawks win series 4-1)
Dallas 105 L.A. Clippers 100
(Mavericks lead series 3-2)
Philadelphia 129 Washington 112
(76ers win series 4-1)
Utah 126 Memphis 110
(Jazz win series 4-1)
MLB
American League
Baltimore 6 Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 3
Houston 2 Boston 1
Oakland 6 Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland -- postponed
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 7 Arizona 6
Washington 5 Atlanta 3
L.A. Dodgers 14 St. Louis 3
Philadelphia at Cincinnati -- postponed
Interleague
Toronto 6 Miami 5
Colorado 6 Texas 3
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.
