Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Semifinals

New York Islanders 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)

(Series tied 3-3)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Atlanta 116 Milwaukee 113

(Hawks lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Houston 13 Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 8 Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Kansas City 5

Texas 5 Oakland 3

National League

Washington 13 Philadelphia 12

Milwaukee 3 Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 3

San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

Toronto 3 Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6 St. Louis 2

Colorado 5 Seattle 2

San Francisco 9 L.A. Angels 3 (13 innings)

---

MLS

New England 3 New York 2

Philadelphia 1 Columbus 0

New York City FC 1 Atlanta 0

Minnesota 2 Austin FC 0

Cincinnati 1 Chicago 0

D.C. United 0 CF Montréal 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 Colorado 1

Portland 2 Houston 2

Nashville 3 Toronto FC 2

Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Los Angeles FC 2 FC Dallas 0

LA Galaxy 2 Vancouver 1

---

Euro 2020

Sweden3 Poland 2

Spain 5 Slovakia 0

Portugal 2 France 2

Hungary 2 Germany 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.

