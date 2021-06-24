Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Semifinals
New York Islanders 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)
(Series tied 3-3)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Atlanta 116 Milwaukee 113
(Hawks lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Houston 13 Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 8 Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Kansas City 5
Texas 5 Oakland 3
National League
Washington 13 Philadelphia 12
Milwaukee 3 Arizona 2
N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 3
San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
Interleague
Toronto 3 Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6 St. Louis 2
Colorado 5 Seattle 2
San Francisco 9 L.A. Angels 3 (13 innings)
---
MLS
New England 3 New York 2
Philadelphia 1 Columbus 0
New York City FC 1 Atlanta 0
Minnesota 2 Austin FC 0
Cincinnati 1 Chicago 0
D.C. United 0 CF Montréal 0
Sporting Kansas City 3 Colorado 1
Portland 2 Houston 2
Nashville 3 Toronto FC 2
Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Los Angeles FC 2 FC Dallas 0
LA Galaxy 2 Vancouver 1
---
Euro 2020
Sweden3 Poland 2
Spain 5 Slovakia 0
Portugal 2 France 2
Hungary 2 Germany 2
---
