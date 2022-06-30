Wednesday's Scoreboard

CHL

Memorial Cup Final

(At Saint John, N.B.)

Saint John 6 Hamilton 3

---

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N.Y. Yankees 5 Oakland 3

Kansas City 2 Texas 1

Seattle 9 Baltimore 3

Boston 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)

Cleveland 7 Minnesota 6 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 4 Chicago White Sox 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 8 Washington 7

San Diego 4 Arizona 0

Atlanta 4 Philadelphia 1

Miami 4 St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 8 Colorado 4

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee 5 Tampa Bay 3

Houston 2 N.Y. Mets 0

Detroit 3 San Francisco 2

---

MLS

Columbus 2 Toronto FC 1

New York City FC 4 Cincinnati 4

Chicago 1 Philadelphia 0

CF Montreal 2 Seattle 1

Los Angeles FC 3 FC Dallas 1

Portland 2 Houston 1

Minnesota 3 L.A. Galaxy 2

---

