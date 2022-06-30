Wednesday's Scoreboard
CHL
Memorial Cup Final
(At Saint John, N.B.)
Saint John 6 Hamilton 3
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. Yankees 5 Oakland 3
Kansas City 2 Texas 1
Seattle 9 Baltimore 3
Boston 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)
Cleveland 7 Minnesota 6 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 4 Chicago White Sox 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 8 Washington 7
San Diego 4 Arizona 0
Atlanta 4 Philadelphia 1
Miami 4 St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 8 Colorado 4
INTERLEAGUE
Milwaukee 5 Tampa Bay 3
Houston 2 N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 3 San Francisco 2
---
MLS
Columbus 2 Toronto FC 1
New York City FC 4 Cincinnati 4
Chicago 1 Philadelphia 0
CF Montreal 2 Seattle 1
Los Angeles FC 3 FC Dallas 1
Portland 2 Houston 1
Minnesota 3 L.A. Galaxy 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022
