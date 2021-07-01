Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup final
Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 1
(Tampa Bay leads series 2-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Phoenix 130 Los Angeles Clippers 103
(Phoenix wins series 4-2)
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 9 Cleveland 4 (1st game)
Boston 6 Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 11 N.Y. Yankees 8
Chicago White Sox 13 Minnesota 3
Seattle 9 Toronto 7 (10 innings)
Baltimore 5 Houston 2
Oakland 3 Texas 1
Detroit 7 Cleveland 1 (2nd game)
National League
St. Louis 7 Arizona 4
Milwaukee 15 Chicago Cubs 7
Colorado 6 Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 7 Cincinnati 5 (6 innings)
Atlanta 20 N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 11 Philadelphia 6
Interleague
Washington 15 Tampa Bay 6
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.
