Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup final

Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 1

(Tampa Bay leads series 2-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Phoenix 130 Los Angeles Clippers 103

(Phoenix wins series 4-2)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 9 Cleveland 4 (1st game)

Boston 6 Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 11 N.Y. Yankees 8

Chicago White Sox 13 Minnesota 3

Seattle 9 Toronto 7 (10 innings)

Baltimore 5 Houston 2

Oakland 3 Texas 1

Detroit 7 Cleveland 1 (2nd game)

National League

St. Louis 7 Arizona 4

Milwaukee 15 Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 6 Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 7 Cincinnati 5 (6 innings)

Atlanta 20 N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 11 Philadelphia 6

Interleague

Washington 15 Tampa Bay 6

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.

