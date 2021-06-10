Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

N.Y. Islanders 6 Boston 2

(Islanders win series 4-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Phoenix 123 Denver 98

(Suns lead series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Houston 8 Boston 3

Seattle 9 Detroit 6 (11 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 9 Minnesota 6

Toronto 6 Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 6 Kansas City 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 3 San Diego 1

Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 7 Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 2 Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4 Miami 3

Interleague

Texas 4 San Francisco 3 (11 innings)

Oakland 4 Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 14 Baltimore 1

St. Louis 8 Cleveland 2

Washington 9 Tampa Bay 7 (11 innings)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.

