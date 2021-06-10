Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
N.Y. Islanders 6 Boston 2
(Islanders win series 4-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Phoenix 123 Denver 98
(Suns lead series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Houston 8 Boston 3
Seattle 9 Detroit 6 (11 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 9 Minnesota 6
Toronto 6 Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 6 Kansas City 1
National League
Chicago Cubs 3 San Diego 1
Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 7 Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 2 Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 4 Miami 3
Interleague
Texas 4 San Francisco 3 (11 innings)
Oakland 4 Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets 14 Baltimore 1
St. Louis 8 Cleveland 2
Washington 9 Tampa Bay 7 (11 innings)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.