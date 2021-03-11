Wednesday's Games

NHL

Minnesota 4 Vegas 3

Edmonton 7 Ottawa 1

Colorado 2 Arizona 1 (OT)

Los Angeles 5 Anaheim 1

Montreal 5 Vancouver 1

---

AHL

Providence 3 Bridgeport 0

Laval 3 Belleville 1

Stockton 3 Manitoba 2

Utica 3 Rochester 2

Bakersfield 3 San Diego 1

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton -- postponed

Stockton at San Jose -- postponed

---

NBA

Memphis 127 Washington 112

Dallas 115 San Antonio 104

---

MLB Spring Training

Washington 3 St. Louis 2

Baltimore 4 Toronto 3

Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6 Detroit 4

Boston 5 Atlanta 3

L.A. Angels 4 Cleveland 2

Kansas City 9 Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 7 Chicago Cubs 6

Oakland 9 Milwaukee 1

Texas 17 Seattle 5

Colorado 7 San Diego 5

Houston 4 Miami 4

N.Y. Yankees 6 Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 2

---

