Wednesday's Games
NHL
Minnesota 4 Vegas 3
Edmonton 7 Ottawa 1
Colorado 2 Arizona 1 (OT)
Los Angeles 5 Anaheim 1
Montreal 5 Vancouver 1
---
AHL
Providence 3 Bridgeport 0
Laval 3 Belleville 1
Stockton 3 Manitoba 2
Utica 3 Rochester 2
Bakersfield 3 San Diego 1
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton -- postponed
Stockton at San Jose -- postponed
---
NBA
Memphis 127 Washington 112
Dallas 115 San Antonio 104
---
MLB Spring Training
Washington 3 St. Louis 2
Baltimore 4 Toronto 3
Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 6 Detroit 4
Boston 5 Atlanta 3
L.A. Angels 4 Cleveland 2
Kansas City 9 Cincinnati 3
San Francisco 7 Chicago Cubs 6
Oakland 9 Milwaukee 1
Texas 17 Seattle 5
Colorado 7 San Diego 5
Houston 4 Miami 4
N.Y. Yankees 6 Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 2
---
