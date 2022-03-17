Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Columbus 4 Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4 Boston 2

Calgary 6 New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 4 Seattle 1

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 5 Texas 4 (OT)

Syracuse 4 Hartford 2

Springfield 3 Bridgeport 2 (OT)

Chicago 5 Milwaukee 2

San Jose 4 Tucson 0

Bakersfield 5 Stockton 1

Manitoba 2 Abbotsford 1 (OT)

San Diego 6 Henderson 1

---

NBA

Charlotte 116 Atlanta 106

Philadelphia 118 Cleveland 114

Denver 127 Washington 109

Dallas 113 Brooklyn 111

New York 128 Portland 98

Phoenix 129 Houston 112

Minnesota 124 L.A. Lakers 104

San Antonio 122 Oklahoma City 120

Utah 125 Chicago 110

Boston 110 Golden State 88

Milwaukee 135 Sacramento 126

Toronto 103 L.A. Clippers 100

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

