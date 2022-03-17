Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Columbus 4 Ottawa 1
Minnesota 4 Boston 2
Calgary 6 New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 4 Seattle 1
AHL
Grand Rapids 5 Texas 4 (OT)
Syracuse 4 Hartford 2
Springfield 3 Bridgeport 2 (OT)
Chicago 5 Milwaukee 2
San Jose 4 Tucson 0
Bakersfield 5 Stockton 1
Manitoba 2 Abbotsford 1 (OT)
San Diego 6 Henderson 1
NBA
Charlotte 116 Atlanta 106
Philadelphia 118 Cleveland 114
Denver 127 Washington 109
Dallas 113 Brooklyn 111
New York 128 Portland 98
Phoenix 129 Houston 112
Minnesota 124 L.A. Lakers 104
San Antonio 122 Oklahoma City 120
Utah 125 Chicago 110
Boston 110 Golden State 88
Milwaukee 135 Sacramento 126
Toronto 103 L.A. Clippers 100
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.
