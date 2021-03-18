Wednesday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 3 Ottawa 2 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 9 Philadelphia 0

Winnipeg 4 Montreal 3 (OT)

Los Angeles 4 St. Louis 1

Edmonton 7 Calgary 3

Vegas 5 San Jose 4

---

AHL

Colorado 4 Texas 3 (OT)

Ontario 6 Tucson 2

San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3

---

NBA

Sacramento 121 Washington 119

Brooklyn 124 Indiana 115

Detroit 116 Toronto 112

Milwaukee 109 Philadelphia 105 (OT)

San Antonio 106 Chicago 99

Golden State 108 Houston 94

Cleveland 117 Boston 110

Denver 129 Charlotte 104

Memphis 89 Miami 85

Dallas 105 L.A. Clippers 89

---

MLB Spring Training

Tampa Bay 10 Pittsburgh 9

Boston 9 Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 2 Detroit 0

Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 2

N.Y. Yankees 1 Toronto 0

L.A. Dodgers 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 10 Kansas City 5

San Francisco 11 Colorado 8

Baltimore 5 Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4 Houston 4

Chicago Cubs 8 San Diego 2

Texas 3 Arizona 0

Cincinnati 12 Cleveland 7

L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 4

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.