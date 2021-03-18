Wednesday's Games
NHL
Vancouver 3 Ottawa 2 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 9 Philadelphia 0
Winnipeg 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Los Angeles 4 St. Louis 1
Edmonton 7 Calgary 3
Vegas 5 San Jose 4
---
AHL
Colorado 4 Texas 3 (OT)
Ontario 6 Tucson 2
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
Sacramento 121 Washington 119
Brooklyn 124 Indiana 115
Detroit 116 Toronto 112
Milwaukee 109 Philadelphia 105 (OT)
San Antonio 106 Chicago 99
Golden State 108 Houston 94
Cleveland 117 Boston 110
Denver 129 Charlotte 104
Memphis 89 Miami 85
Dallas 105 L.A. Clippers 89
---
MLB Spring Training
Tampa Bay 10 Pittsburgh 9
Boston 9 Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 2 Detroit 0
Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 2
N.Y. Yankees 1 Toronto 0
L.A. Dodgers 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 10 Kansas City 5
San Francisco 11 Colorado 8
Baltimore 5 Atlanta 2
St. Louis 4 Houston 4
Chicago Cubs 8 San Diego 2
Texas 3 Arizona 0
Cincinnati 12 Cleveland 7
L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 4
---
