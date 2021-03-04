Wednesday's Games

NHL

Washington 2 Boston 1 (SO)

Toronto 6 Edmonton 1

St. Louis 3 Anaheim 2

Arizona 3 Los Angeles 2

Vegas 5 Minnesota 1

Colorado 4 San Jose 0

---

AHL

Syracuse 2 WB/Scranton 1

Grand Rapids 9 Rockford 4

Stockton 4 Belleville 1

Toronto 4 Manitoba 2

Lehigh Valley 4 Hershey 3

Rochester 4 Utica 2

Texas 5 Tucson 2

Bakersfield 6 San Jose 0

San Diego 5 Ontario 4

Stockton at Ontario 9 p.m.

---

NBA

Indiana 114 Cleveland 111

Detroit 129 Toronto 105

Philadelphia 131 Utah 123 (OT)

Brooklyn 132 Houston 114

Charlotte 135 Minnesota 102

Atlanta 115 Orlando 112

Chicago 128 New Orleans 124

Dallas 87 Oklahoma City 78

Portland 108 Golden State 106

Sacramento 123 L.A. Lakers 120

---

MLB Spring Training

St. Louis 14 N.Y. Mets 9

Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 1

Boston 14 Minnesota 6

Philadelphia 4 Detroit 2

Baltimore 8 Atlanta 1

Miami 8 Washington 5

Seattle 8 Chicago Cubs 8

Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 9 Cleveland 4

Milwaukee 8 San Diego 5

Colorado 10 Oakland 7

L.A. Angels 6 Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 1

Cincinnati 4 L.A. Dodgers 4

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.