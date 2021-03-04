Wednesday's Games
NHL
Washington 2 Boston 1 (SO)
Toronto 6 Edmonton 1
St. Louis 3 Anaheim 2
Arizona 3 Los Angeles 2
Vegas 5 Minnesota 1
Colorado 4 San Jose 0
---
AHL
Syracuse 2 WB/Scranton 1
Grand Rapids 9 Rockford 4
Stockton 4 Belleville 1
Toronto 4 Manitoba 2
Lehigh Valley 4 Hershey 3
Rochester 4 Utica 2
Texas 5 Tucson 2
Bakersfield 6 San Jose 0
San Diego 5 Ontario 4
Stockton at Ontario 9 p.m.
---
NBA
Indiana 114 Cleveland 111
Detroit 129 Toronto 105
Philadelphia 131 Utah 123 (OT)
Brooklyn 132 Houston 114
Charlotte 135 Minnesota 102
Atlanta 115 Orlando 112
Chicago 128 New Orleans 124
Dallas 87 Oklahoma City 78
Portland 108 Golden State 106
Sacramento 123 L.A. Lakers 120
---
MLB Spring Training
St. Louis 14 N.Y. Mets 9
Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 1
Boston 14 Minnesota 6
Philadelphia 4 Detroit 2
Baltimore 8 Atlanta 1
Miami 8 Washington 5
Seattle 8 Chicago Cubs 8
Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 9 Cleveland 4
Milwaukee 8 San Diego 5
Colorado 10 Oakland 7
L.A. Angels 6 Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 1
Cincinnati 4 L.A. Dodgers 4
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021.
