Wednesday's Games
NHL
Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 1
Toronto 3 Winnipeg 1
Colorado 9 Arizona 3
Los Angeles 4 Vegas 2
San Jose 4 Minnesota 2
Calgary at Vancouver -- postponed
---
AHL
Providence 3 Bridgeport 2
Cleveland 5 Rochester 1
Lehigh Valley 4 Hershey 1
Toronto 5 Stockton 2
WB/Scranton 3 Binghamton 2
Iowa 2 Texas 1
Henderson 3 Tucson 1
San Diego 7 Ontario 2
Syracuse at Utica -- postponed
---
NBA
Portland 124 Detroit 101
Miami 92 Indiana 87
Brooklyn 120 Houston 108
Dallas 113 Boston 108
Minnesota 102 New York 101
Oklahoma City 113 Toronto 103
Utah 111 Memphis 107
San Antonio 120 Sacramento 106
Phoenix 121 Chicago 116
Milwaukee 112 L.A. Lakers 97
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021
