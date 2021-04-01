Wednesday's Games

NHL

Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 1

Toronto 3 Winnipeg 1

Colorado 9 Arizona 3

Los Angeles 4 Vegas 2

San Jose 4 Minnesota 2

Calgary at Vancouver -- postponed

---

AHL

Providence 3 Bridgeport 2

Cleveland 5 Rochester 1

Lehigh Valley 4 Hershey 1

Toronto 5 Stockton 2

WB/Scranton 3 Binghamton 2

Iowa 2 Texas 1

Henderson 3 Tucson 1

San Diego 7 Ontario 2

Syracuse at Utica -- postponed

---

NBA

Portland 124 Detroit 101

Miami 92 Indiana 87

Brooklyn 120 Houston 108

Dallas 113 Boston 108

Minnesota 102 New York 101

Oklahoma City 113 Toronto 103

Utah 111 Memphis 107

San Antonio 120 Sacramento 106

Phoenix 121 Chicago 116

Milwaukee 112 L.A. Lakers 97

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021

