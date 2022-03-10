Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 4, Washington 3
Vancouver 5, Montreal 3
---
AHL
Abbotsford 3 Toronto 0
Belleville 4 Providence 1
Laval 7, Rochester 2
Milwaukee 3, Iowa 2 (OT)
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2
Syracuse 3, Utica 2 (OT)
Cleveland 3, WB/Scranton 2 (OT)
Texas 7, Charlotte 1
Stockton 5, San Diego 2
San Jose 4, Ontario 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Toronto 119, San Antonio 104
Boston 115, Charlotte 101
Chicago 114, Detroit 108
Phoenix 111, Miami 90
Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115
Houston 139, L.A. Lakers 130 (OT)
Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102
Orlando 108, New Orleans 102
New York 107, Dallas 77
Denver 106, Sacramento 100
Utah 123, Portland 85
L.A. Clippers 115, Washington 109
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.
