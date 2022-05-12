Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of seven)
N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3
(Pittsburgh leads series 3-2)
Florida 5, Washington 3
(Florida leads series 3-2)
Calgary 3, Dallas 1
(Calgary leads series 3-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Semifinals
(Best of five)
Springfield 4, W-B/Scranton 1
(Springfield leads series 1-0)
Manitoba 5, Milwaukee 2
(Milwaukee leads series 2-1)
Colorado 10, Ontario 1
(Colorado leads series 1-0)
Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2
(Stockton leads series 2-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
(Best of seven)
Milwaukee 110, Boston 107
(Milwaukee leads series 3-2)
Memphis 134, Golden State 95
(Golden State leads series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2 (10 innings)
Oakland 9, Detroit 0
Houston 5, Minnesota 1 (Suspended, top of 4th inning)
Kanas City 8, Texas 2
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., ppd.
---
National League
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11
Miami 11, Arizona 3
San Francisco 7, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3
---
Interleague
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2022.
