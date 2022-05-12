Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of seven)

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3

(Pittsburgh leads series 3-2)

Florida 5, Washington 3

(Florida leads series 3-2)

Calgary 3, Dallas 1

(Calgary leads series 3-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Semifinals

(Best of five)

Springfield 4, W-B/Scranton 1

(Springfield leads series 1-0)

Manitoba 5, Milwaukee 2

(Milwaukee leads series 2-1)

Colorado 10, Ontario 1

(Colorado leads series 1-0)

Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2

(Stockton leads series 2-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

(Best of seven)

Milwaukee 110, Boston 107

(Milwaukee leads series 3-2)

Memphis 134, Golden State 95

(Golden State leads series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2 (10 innings)

Oakland 9, Detroit 0

Houston 5, Minnesota 1 (Suspended, top of 4th inning)

Kanas City 8, Texas 2

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., ppd.

---

National League

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11

Miami 11, Arizona 3

San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

---

Interleague

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.