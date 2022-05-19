Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
(Best-of-seven series)
Edmonton 9, Calgary 6
(Edmonton leads series 1-0)
Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1 (OT)
(Carolina leads series 1-0)
---
World Hockey Championship
At Helsinki
France 2, Italy 1
Switzerland 5, Slovakia 3
At Tampere, Finland
Norway 5, Austria 2
Sweden 3, Finland 2
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
(Best-of-seven series)
Golden State 112, Dallas 87
(Golden State leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Seattle 5, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1
Minnesota 14, Oakland 4
Boston 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 5 (10 innings)
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2
---
National League
Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6 (11 innings)
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3
Washington 5, Miami 4 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0
N.Y. Mets 11, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
---
Interleague
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
---
MLS
Nashville 2, CF Montréal 1
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1
New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0
Chicago 3, New York 3
Miami 0, Philadelphia 0
LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 1
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1
Austin FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1
San Jose 3, Portland 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.
