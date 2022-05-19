Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

(Best-of-seven series)

Edmonton 9, Calgary 6

(Edmonton leads series 1-0)

Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1 (OT)

(Carolina leads series 1-0)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Helsinki

France 2, Italy 1

Switzerland 5, Slovakia 3

At Tampere, Finland

Norway 5, Austria 2

Sweden 3, Finland 2

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

(Best-of-seven series)

Golden State 112, Dallas 87

(Golden State leads series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 14, Oakland 4

Boston 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 5 (10 innings)

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

---

National League

Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6 (11 innings)

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

Washington 5, Miami 4 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 11, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

---

Interleague

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

---

MLS

Nashville 2, CF Montréal 1

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1

New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0

Chicago 3, New York 3

Miami 0, Philadelphia 0

LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 1

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1

Austin FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1

San Jose 3, Portland 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.

