Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Western Conference
Second Round
St. Louis 5, Colorado 4 (OT)
(Colorado leads series 3-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
Best-of-Five Division Finals
Laval 6, Rochester 5 (3OT)
(Laval wins series 3-0)
Springfield 4, Charlotte 3
(Springfield leads series 2-0)
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 2
(Chicago leads series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Boston 93, Miami 80
(Boston leads series 3-2)
---
MLB
Interleague
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
American League
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2 (10 innings)
Oakland 4, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1
Houston 2, Cleveland 1
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
National League
Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5
San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 4, Cubs 3
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 4
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.
