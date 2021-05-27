Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
N.Y. Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 3
(Islanders win series 4-2)
Tampa Bay 4 Florida 0
(Lightning win series 4-2)
Minnesota 3 Vegas 0
(Series tied 3-3)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Canada 4 Norway 2
Russia 3 Denmark 0
Kazakhstan 3 Germany 2
Britain 4 Belarus 3
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Philadelphia 120 Washington 95
(76ers lead series 2-0)
New York 101 Atlanta 92
(Series tied 1-1)
Utah 141 Memphis 129
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 3 Baltimore 2
Oakland 6 Seattle 3
L.A. Angels 9 Texas 8
Detroit 1 Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 2 Kansas City 1 (10 innings)
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees -- postponed
National League
Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 1
Miami 4 Philadelphia 2
San Diego 2 Milwaukee 1 (10 innings)
Cincinnati at Washington (suspended)
San Francisco 5 Arizona 4
Colorado at N.Y. Mets -- postponed
Interleague
St. Louis 4 Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 5 L.A. Dodgers 2
Boston 9 Atlanta 5
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.
