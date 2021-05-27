Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

N.Y. Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 3

(Islanders win series 4-2)

Tampa Bay 4 Florida 0

(Lightning win series 4-2)

Minnesota 3 Vegas 0

(Series tied 3-3)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Canada 4 Norway 2

Russia 3 Denmark 0

Kazakhstan 3 Germany 2

Britain 4 Belarus 3

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Philadelphia 120 Washington 95

(76ers lead series 2-0)

New York 101 Atlanta 92

(Series tied 1-1)

Utah 141 Memphis 129

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 3 Baltimore 2

Oakland 6 Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 9 Texas 8

Detroit 1 Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2 Kansas City 1 (10 innings)

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees -- postponed

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 1

Miami 4 Philadelphia 2

San Diego 2 Milwaukee 1 (10 innings)

Cincinnati at Washington (suspended)

San Francisco 5 Arizona 4

Colorado at N.Y. Mets -- postponed

Interleague

St. Louis 4 Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

Boston 9 Atlanta 5

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.