Wednesday's Games

NHL

Columbus 4 Nashville 2

Tampa Bay 6 Dallas 2

Ottawa 5 Montreal 1

Washington 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

Anaheim 3 St. Louis 2 (SO)

Vegas 3 Minnesota 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 4 Calgary 0

San Jose 3 Colorado 2

Los Angeles 4 Arizona 2

---

AHL

Cleveland 3 Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 5 Utica 3

WB/Scranton 6 Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 5 Hershey 3

Bakersfield 2 Colorado 1

Ontario 6 San Diego 4

---

NBA

Boston 132 Orlando 96

Portland 141 Cleveland 105

Atlanta 135 Phoenix 103

Philadelphia 135 Houston 115

Sacramento 104 Indiana 93

Memphis 139 Minnesota 135

Milwaukee 135 Washington 134

Utah 126 San Antonio 94

Denver 113 New York 97

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 6 Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 6 Houston 3

Texas 3 Minnesota 1

Detroit 6 Boston 5 (10 innings)

Cleveland 5 Kansas City 4

Toronto 9 Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 3 L.A. Angels 1

National League

Colorado 6 San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4 N.Y. Mets 1 (1st game)

Miami 8 Arizona 0

Atlanta 5 Washington 3

Philadelphia 5 Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 2 (2nd game)

San Diego 4 Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 6 L.A. Dodgers 5 (11 innings)

Interleague

Cincinnati 1 Chicago White Sox 0 (10 innings)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.

