Wednesday's Games
NHL
Columbus 4 Nashville 2
Tampa Bay 6 Dallas 2
Ottawa 5 Montreal 1
Washington 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
Anaheim 3 St. Louis 2 (SO)
Vegas 3 Minnesota 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 4 Calgary 0
San Jose 3 Colorado 2
Los Angeles 4 Arizona 2
AHL
Cleveland 3 Grand Rapids 2
Syracuse 5 Utica 3
WB/Scranton 6 Binghamton 3
Lehigh Valley 5 Hershey 3
Bakersfield 2 Colorado 1
Ontario 6 San Diego 4
NBA
Boston 132 Orlando 96
Portland 141 Cleveland 105
Atlanta 135 Phoenix 103
Philadelphia 135 Houston 115
Sacramento 104 Indiana 93
Memphis 139 Minnesota 135
Milwaukee 135 Washington 134
Utah 126 San Antonio 94
Denver 113 New York 97
MLB
American League
Baltimore 6 Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 6 Houston 3
Texas 3 Minnesota 1
Detroit 6 Boston 5 (10 innings)
Cleveland 5 Kansas City 4
Toronto 9 Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 3 L.A. Angels 1
National League
Colorado 6 San Francisco 5
St. Louis 4 N.Y. Mets 1 (1st game)
Miami 8 Arizona 0
Atlanta 5 Washington 3
Philadelphia 5 Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 2 (2nd game)
San Diego 4 Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 6 L.A. Dodgers 5 (11 innings)
Interleague
Cincinnati 1 Chicago White Sox 0 (10 innings)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.
