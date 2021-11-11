Wednesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 3 Philadelphia 0
Nashville 4 Dallas 2
Minnesota 5 Arizona 2
---
NBA
Boston 104 Toronto 88
Brooklyn 123 Orlando 90
Washington 97 Cleveland 94
Milwaukee 112 New York 100
Detroit 112 Houston 104
Chicago 117 Dallas 107
Charlotte 118 Memphis 108
Oklahoma City 108 New Orleans 100
San Antonio 136 Sacramento 117
Denver 101 Indiana 98
Phoenix 119 Portland 109
L.A. Lakers 120 Miami 117, OT
Golden State 123 Minnesota 110
---
AHL
Laval 3 Belleville 0
Manitoba 4 Milwaukee 3
Bridgeport 3 Syracuse 1
Lehigh Valley 4 Hershey 1
Rochester 5 WB/Scranton 1
Springfield 4 Providence 1
Iowa 4 Rockford 3
Stockton 5 Bakersfield 4
San Diego 6 Henderson 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021.
