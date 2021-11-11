Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 3 Philadelphia 0

Nashville 4 Dallas 2

Minnesota 5 Arizona 2

---

NBA

Boston 104 Toronto 88

Brooklyn 123 Orlando 90

Washington 97 Cleveland 94

Milwaukee 112 New York 100

Detroit 112 Houston 104

Chicago 117 Dallas 107

Charlotte 118 Memphis 108

Oklahoma City 108 New Orleans 100

San Antonio 136 Sacramento 117

Denver 101 Indiana 98

Phoenix 119 Portland 109

L.A. Lakers 120 Miami 117, OT

Golden State 123 Minnesota 110

---

AHL

Laval 3 Belleville 0

Manitoba 4 Milwaukee 3

Bridgeport 3 Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 4 Hershey 1

Rochester 5 WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 4 Providence 1

Iowa 4 Rockford 3

Stockton 5 Bakersfield 4

San Diego 6 Henderson 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.