Wednesday's Schedule

NHL

Colorado 4 Vancouver 2

Chicago 4 Seattle 2

Washington 2 Los Angeles 0

---

NBA

Detroit 97 Indiana 89

Charlotte 97 Washington 87

Atlanta 110 Boston 99

Brooklyn 109 Cleveland 99

Milwaukee 109 L.A. Lakers 102

Miami 113 New Orleans 98

Orlando 104 New York 98

Oklahoma City 101 Houston 89

Minnesota 107 Sacramento 97

Portland 112 Chicago 107

Phoenix 105 Dallas 98

---

AHL

Chicago 2 Grand Rapids 1 (OT)

Harford 4 Bridgeport 3

Laval 6 Toronto 5 (SO)

Cleveland 2 Syracuse 1 (OT)

Charlotte 4 Lehigh Valley 3

Utica 3 Rochester 2

San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.