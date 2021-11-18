Wednesday's Schedule
NHL
Colorado 4 Vancouver 2
Chicago 4 Seattle 2
Washington 2 Los Angeles 0
---
NBA
Detroit 97 Indiana 89
Charlotte 97 Washington 87
Atlanta 110 Boston 99
Brooklyn 109 Cleveland 99
Milwaukee 109 L.A. Lakers 102
Miami 113 New Orleans 98
Orlando 104 New York 98
Oklahoma City 101 Houston 89
Minnesota 107 Sacramento 97
Portland 112 Chicago 107
Phoenix 105 Dallas 98
---
AHL
Chicago 2 Grand Rapids 1 (OT)
Harford 4 Bridgeport 3
Laval 6 Toronto 5 (SO)
Cleveland 2 Syracuse 1 (OT)
Charlotte 4 Lehigh Valley 3
Utica 3 Rochester 2
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.
