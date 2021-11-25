Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Boston 5 Buffalo 1
Minnesota 3 New Jersey 2 (SO)
Washington 6 Montreal 3
Florida 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)
Pittsburgh 4 Vancouver 1
Columbus 3 Winnipeg 0
N.Y. Rangers 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
Detroit 4 St. Louis 2
Vegas 5 Nashville 2
Colorado 5 Anaheim 2
Seattle 2 Carolina 1
Edmonton 5 Arizona 3
Toronto 6 Los Angeles 2
San Jose 6 Ottawa 3
---
AHL
Springfield 4 Bridgeport 1
Belleville 3 Syracuse 2
Hershey 4 Providence 3 (OT)
Rochester 4 Utica 2
Charlotte 4 WB/Scranton 3
Grand Rapids 6 Milwaukee 3
San Diego 5 San Jose 1
---
NBA
Charlotte 106 Orlando 99
L.A. Lakers 124 Indiana 116 (OT)
Phoenix 120 Cleveland 115
Brooklyn 123 Boston 104
Houston 118 Chicago 113
Milwaukee 114 Detroit 93
Minnesota 113 Miami 101
Toronto 126 Memphis 113
Utah 110 Oklahoma City 104
New Orleans 127 Washington 102
Atlanta 124 San Antonio 106
Golden State 116 Philadelphia 96
Sacramento 125 Portland 121
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.
