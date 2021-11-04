Wednesday's Games

NHL

Carolina 4 Chicago 3

Nashville 2 Edmonton 5

Columbus 5 Colorado 4 (OT)

St. Louis 2 Los Angeles 3 (SO)

---

AHL

Belleville 3 Rochester 4

WB/Scranton 0 Lehigh Valley 4

Texas 1 Colorado 4

Ontario 5 Henderson 2

Stockton 4 San Jose 1

---

NBA

Boston 92 Orlando 79

Chicago 98 Philadelphia 103

New York 98 Indiana 111

Portland 104 Cleveland 107

Toronto 109 Washington 100

Atlanta 108 Brooklyn 117

Denver 106 Memphis 108

L.A. Clippers 126 Minnesota 115

Dallas 109 San Antonio 108

Charlotte 92 Golden State 114

New Orleans 99 Sacramento 112

---

MLS

Houston 0 CF Montréal 2

Atlanta 0 New York 0

Sporting Kansas City 1 Austin FC 3

Portland 3 Real Salt Lake 1

---

Canadian Soccer Championship

Semifinal

Pacific (CPL) 1 Toronto (MLS) 2

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.