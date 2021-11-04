Wednesday's Games
NHL
Carolina 4 Chicago 3
Nashville 2 Edmonton 5
Columbus 5 Colorado 4 (OT)
St. Louis 2 Los Angeles 3 (SO)
---
AHL
Belleville 3 Rochester 4
WB/Scranton 0 Lehigh Valley 4
Texas 1 Colorado 4
Ontario 5 Henderson 2
Stockton 4 San Jose 1
---
NBA
Boston 92 Orlando 79
Chicago 98 Philadelphia 103
New York 98 Indiana 111
Portland 104 Cleveland 107
Toronto 109 Washington 100
Atlanta 108 Brooklyn 117
Denver 106 Memphis 108
L.A. Clippers 126 Minnesota 115
Dallas 109 San Antonio 108
Charlotte 92 Golden State 114
New Orleans 99 Sacramento 112
---
MLS
Houston 0 CF Montréal 2
Atlanta 0 New York 0
Sporting Kansas City 1 Austin FC 3
Portland 3 Real Salt Lake 1
---
Canadian Soccer Championship
Semifinal
Pacific (CPL) 1 Toronto (MLS) 2
