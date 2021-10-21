Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

American League Championship Series

Houston 9 Boston 1

(Houston leads series 3-2)

National League Championship Series

Atlanta 9 Los Angeles 2

(Atlanta leads series 3-1)

---

NHL

Philadelphia 6 Boston 3

St. Louis 3 Vegas 1

---

AHL

Laval 5 Manitoba 4

---

NBA

Chicago 94 Detroit 88

Charlotte 123 Indiana 122

Washington 98 Toronto 83

Philadelphia 117 New Orleans 97

Memphis 132 Cleveland 121

Minnesota 124 Houston 106

New York 138 Boston 134 (2OT)

San Antonio 123 Orlando 97

Utah 107 Oklahoma City 86

Denver 110 Phoenix 98

Sacramento 124 Portland 121

---

Major League Soccer

Chicago 4 Cincinnati 3

CF Montreal 1 Orlando City 1

New York City FC 1 Atlanta 1

New England 3 D.C. United 2

Miami 3 Toronto FC 0

Los Angeles FC 3 FC Dallas 2

Minnesota 3 Philadelphia 2

Columbus 1 Nashville 1

LA Galaxy 3 Houston 0

Seattle 1 Colorado 1

Vancouver 3 Portland 2

San Jose 4 Austin FC 0

