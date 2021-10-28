Wednesday's Schedule

MLB

World Series

Houston 7 Atlanta 2

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NHL

Detroit 3 Washington 2 (OT)

Florida 4 Boston 1

Toronto 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Vegas 3 Dallas 2 (OT)

Philadelphia 5 Edmonton 3

---

NBA

Charlotte 120 Orlando 111

Miami 106 Brooklyn 93

Toronto 118 Indiana 100

Atlanta 102 New Orleans 99

Washington 116 Boston 107

Minnesota 113 Milwaukee 108

Oklahoma City 123 L.A. Lakers 115

Sacramento 110 Phoenix 107

Portland 116 Memphis 96

Cleveland 92 L.A. Clippers 79

---

MLS

New England 1 Colorado 0

Atlanta 2 Miami 1

Nashville 6 Cincinnati 3

Columbus 3 Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2 Toronto FC 2

D.C. United 1 New York 0

New York City FC 1 Chicago 0

Real Salt Lake 2 FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 LA Galaxy 0

Vancouver 2 Minnesota 1

Portland 2 San Jose 0

---

AHL

Belleville 7 Rochester 3

Chicago 3,Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 3 Hershey 2

WB/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 2

Laval 5 Toronto 0

Bakersfield 5 Colorado 4

---

Canadian Soccer Championship

Semifinals

CF Montreal (MLS) 0 Forge FC (CPL) 0

(Montreal wins on penalty kicks)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.