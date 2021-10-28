Wednesday's Schedule
MLB
World Series
Houston 7 Atlanta 2
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NHL
Detroit 3 Washington 2 (OT)
Florida 4 Boston 1
Toronto 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Vegas 3 Dallas 2 (OT)
Philadelphia 5 Edmonton 3
---
NBA
Charlotte 120 Orlando 111
Miami 106 Brooklyn 93
Toronto 118 Indiana 100
Atlanta 102 New Orleans 99
Washington 116 Boston 107
Minnesota 113 Milwaukee 108
Oklahoma City 123 L.A. Lakers 115
Sacramento 110 Phoenix 107
Portland 116 Memphis 96
Cleveland 92 L.A. Clippers 79
---
MLS
New England 1 Colorado 0
Atlanta 2 Miami 1
Nashville 6 Cincinnati 3
Columbus 3 Orlando City 2
Philadelphia 2 Toronto FC 2
D.C. United 1 New York 0
New York City FC 1 Chicago 0
Real Salt Lake 2 FC Dallas 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 LA Galaxy 0
Vancouver 2 Minnesota 1
Portland 2 San Jose 0
---
AHL
Belleville 7 Rochester 3
Chicago 3,Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 3 Hershey 2
WB/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 2
Laval 5 Toronto 0
Bakersfield 5 Colorado 4
---
Canadian Soccer Championship
Semifinals
CF Montreal (MLS) 0 Forge FC (CPL) 0
(Montreal wins on penalty kicks)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.
