Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB Playoffs

National League Wild-Card

L.A. Dodgers 3 St. Louis 1

CFL

Toronto 35 Ottawa 16

NHL Pre-Season

Columbus 4 Detroit 2

N.Y. Rangers 6 New Jersey 2

Washington 4 Boston 3 (OT)

Minnesota 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)

Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2

Los Angeles 6 Anaheim 3

---

NBA Pre-Season

Phoenix 117 L.A. Lakers 105

Detroit 115 San Antonio 105

Cleveland 99 Atlanta 96

New Orleans 104 Orlando 86

Dallas 111 Utah 101

Golden State 118 Denver 116

Sacramento 113 L.A. Clippers 98

