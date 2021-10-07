Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB Playoffs
National League Wild-Card
L.A. Dodgers 3 St. Louis 1
CFL
Toronto 35 Ottawa 16
NHL Pre-Season
Columbus 4 Detroit 2
N.Y. Rangers 6 New Jersey 2
Washington 4 Boston 3 (OT)
Minnesota 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)
Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2
Los Angeles 6 Anaheim 3
---
NBA Pre-Season
Phoenix 117 L.A. Lakers 105
Detroit 115 San Antonio 105
Cleveland 99 Atlanta 96
New Orleans 104 Orlando 86
Dallas 111 Utah 101
Golden State 118 Denver 116
Sacramento 113 L.A. Clippers 98
