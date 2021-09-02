Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Baltimore 4
Seattle 1 Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 4 L.A. Angels 1
Boston 3 Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 8 Oakland 6
Cleveland 5 Kansas City 3 (11 innings)
National League
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4 (1st game)
Arizona 8 San Diego 3
Cincinnati 12 St. Louis 2 (2nd game)
L.A. Dodgers 4 Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 2
Philadelphia at Washington -- postponed
Miami at N.Y. Mets -- postponed
Interleague
Colorado 9 Texas 5
Chicago Cubs 3 Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 6 Pittsburgh 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2021.
