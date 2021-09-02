Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Baltimore 4

Seattle 1 Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 4 L.A. Angels 1

Boston 3 Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 8 Oakland 6

Cleveland 5 Kansas City 3 (11 innings)

National League

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4 (1st game)

Arizona 8 San Diego 3

Cincinnati 12 St. Louis 2 (2nd game)

L.A. Dodgers 4 Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 2

Philadelphia at Washington -- postponed

Miami at N.Y. Mets -- postponed

Interleague

Colorado 9 Texas 5

Chicago Cubs 3 Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 6 Pittsburgh 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.