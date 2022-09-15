Wednesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Houston 2 Detroit 1

Cleveland 5 L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 3

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 0

Oakland 8 Texas 7

National League

Pittsburgh 10 Cincinnati 4

San Francisco 4 Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 6 Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 6 N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 1

Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 3 (10 innings)

Interleague

Colorado 3 Chicago White Sox 0

Seattle 6 San Diego 1

Baltimore 6 Washington 2

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Atlanta 1 Orlando City 0

Austin FC 3 Real Salt Lake 0

Colorado 2 San Jose 1

Vancouver 3 L.A. Galaxy 0

---

MANN CUP

(Best-of-seven series)

At Peterborough

Peterborough (MSL) 10 Langley (WLA) 5

(Peterborough leads series 3-2)

---

