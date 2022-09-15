Wednesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Houston 2 Detroit 1
Cleveland 5 L.A. Angels 3
Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 3
Minnesota 4 Kansas City 0
Oakland 8 Texas 7
National League
Pittsburgh 10 Cincinnati 4
San Francisco 4 Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 6 Miami 1
Chicago Cubs 6 N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 1
Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 3 (10 innings)
Interleague
Colorado 3 Chicago White Sox 0
Seattle 6 San Diego 1
Baltimore 6 Washington 2
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Atlanta 1 Orlando City 0
Austin FC 3 Real Salt Lake 0
Colorado 2 San Jose 1
Vancouver 3 L.A. Galaxy 0
MANN CUP
(Best-of-seven series)
At Peterborough
Peterborough (MSL) 10 Langley (WLA) 5
(Peterborough leads series 3-2)
