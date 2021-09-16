Wednesday's Games
American League
Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 3
Boston 9 Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 3
Cleveland 12 Minnesota 3
Houston 7 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland 12 Kansas City 10
___
National League
Miami 8 Washington 6
Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 6 Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 11 N.Y. Mets 4
Colorado 3 Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 Arizona 3
San Diego 9 San Francisco 6
___
Interleague
Detroit 4 Milwaukee 1
___
WNBA
Connecticut 98 New York 69
___
Major League Soccer
Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 0
CF Montréal 4 Orlando City 2
D.C. United 3 Chicago 0
Sporting Kansas City 4 Minnesota 0
Los Angeles FC 2 Austin FC 1
Colorado 2 Portland 2
Houston 1 LA Galaxy 1
Real Salt Lake 4 San Jose 3
___
