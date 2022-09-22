Wednesday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Interleague

Cincinnati 5 Boston 1

Philadelphia 4 Toronto 3 (10 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 14 Pittsburgh 2

---

American League

Houston 5 Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8 Detroit 1

Texas 7 L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 5 Minnesota 2

Oakland 2 Seattle 1

National League

Washington 3 Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6 N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 4 Miami 3

San Francisco 6 Colorado 1

San Diego 1 St. Louis 0

Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 1

---

