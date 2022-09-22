Wednesday's Games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Interleague
Cincinnati 5 Boston 1
Philadelphia 4 Toronto 3 (10 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 14 Pittsburgh 2
---
American League
Houston 5 Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8 Detroit 1
Texas 7 L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 5 Minnesota 2
Oakland 2 Seattle 1
National League
Washington 3 Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6 N.Y. Mets 0
Chicago Cubs 4 Miami 3
San Francisco 6 Colorado 1
San Diego 1 St. Louis 0
Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 1
---
