Wednesday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 24 Ottawa 7
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 7 Texas 3
Seattle 4 Oakland 1
Houston 9 L.A. Angels 5 (12 innings)
Chicago White Sox at Detroit -- postponed
Kansas City at Cleveland -- postponed
National League
Washington 7 Miami 5
St. Louis 10 Milwaukee 2
Colorado 10 L.A. Dodgers 5
Atlanta 9 Arizona 2
San Francisco 8 San Diego 6
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati -- postponed
Interleague
Philadelphia 4 Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5 Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12 N.Y. Mets 5
---
Canadian Soccer Championship
Quarterfinals
CF Montreal 3 HFX Wanderers 1
Toronto FC 4 York United 0
Pacific FC 1 Cavalry FC 0
---
MLS
Nashville 5 Miami 1
New England 3 Chicago 2
New York City FC 1 New York 1
---
