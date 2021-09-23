Wednesday's Games

CFL

Hamilton 24 Ottawa 7

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 7 Texas 3

Seattle 4 Oakland 1

Houston 9 L.A. Angels 5 (12 innings)

Chicago White Sox at Detroit -- postponed

Kansas City at Cleveland -- postponed

National League

Washington 7 Miami 5

St. Louis 10 Milwaukee 2

Colorado 10 L.A. Dodgers 5

Atlanta 9 Arizona 2

San Francisco 8 San Diego 6

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati -- postponed

Interleague

Philadelphia 4 Baltimore 3

Minnesota 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12 N.Y. Mets 5

Canadian Soccer Championship

Quarterfinals

CF Montreal 3 HFX Wanderers 1

Toronto FC 4 York United 0

Pacific FC 1 Cavalry FC 0

MLS

Nashville 5 Miami 1

New England 3 Chicago 2

New York City FC 1 New York 1

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2021.

