Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6 Baltimore 0

Minnesota 5 Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 7 Texas 2

Kansas City 10 Cleveland 5

Tampa Bay 7 Houston 0

Seattle 4 Oakland 2

National League

Colorado 10 Washington 5

Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 0

San Francisco 1 Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 11San Diego 9

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 6 Cincinnati 1

---

NHL Pre-Season

Columbus 5 St. Louis 2

Toronto 4 Ottawa 0

New Jersey 5 Washington 4

Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 1

Florida 4 Dallas 3 (SO)

Detroit 4 Chicago 3 (SO)

Seattle 4 Calgary 3 (SO)

Arizona 4 Anaheim 1

---

MLS

Toronto FC 3 Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 1 Miami 0

New England 4 CF Montreal 1

D.C. United 3 Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 1 New York 1

Sporting Kansas City 3 FC Dallas 1

Chicago 2 New York City FC 0

Orlando City 2 Nashville 2

Colorado 3 Austin FC 0

Vancouver 0 Houston 0

Real Salt Lake 2 L.A. Galaxy 1

Portland 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 3 San Jose 1

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.

