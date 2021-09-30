Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 6 Baltimore 0
Minnesota 5 Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 7 Texas 2
Kansas City 10 Cleveland 5
Tampa Bay 7 Houston 0
Seattle 4 Oakland 2
National League
Colorado 10 Washington 5
Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 0
San Francisco 1 Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 11San Diego 9
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 6 Cincinnati 1
---
NHL Pre-Season
Columbus 5 St. Louis 2
Toronto 4 Ottawa 0
New Jersey 5 Washington 4
Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 1
Florida 4 Dallas 3 (SO)
Detroit 4 Chicago 3 (SO)
Seattle 4 Calgary 3 (SO)
Arizona 4 Anaheim 1
---
MLS
Toronto FC 3 Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 1 Miami 0
New England 4 CF Montreal 1
D.C. United 3 Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 1 New York 1
Sporting Kansas City 3 FC Dallas 1
Chicago 2 New York City FC 0
Orlando City 2 Nashville 2
Colorado 3 Austin FC 0
Vancouver 0 Houston 0
Real Salt Lake 2 L.A. Galaxy 1
Portland 2 Los Angeles FC 1
Seattle 3 San Jose 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.
