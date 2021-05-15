Friday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Toronto 2
---
AHL
Belleville 3 Manitoba 2
Cleveland 6 Grand Rapids 4
Rockford 4 Chicago 1
Toronto 3 Laval 2
Utica 1 Rochester 0
Iowa 5 Texas 4
San Diego 4 Colorado 1
Ontario 3 Tucson 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Washington 120 Cleveland 105
Denver 104 Detroit 91
Utah 109 Oklahoma City 93
Philadelphia 122 Orlando 97
Houston 122 L.A. Clippers 115
Memphis 107 Sacramento 106
Dallas 114 Toronto 110
Golden State 125 New Orleans 122
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 2 (1st game)
Boston 4 L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Yankees 5 Baltimore 4
Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 1 (2nd game)
Oakland 6 Minnesota 1
Houston 10 Texas 4
Seattle 7 Cleveland 3
National League
Pittsburgh 3 San Francisco 2 (11 innings)
Atlanta 6 Milwaukee 3
Colorado 9 Cincinnati 6
Washington 17 Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 9 Miami 6
Interleague
Philadelphia 5 Toronto 1
Chicago Cubs 4 Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Mets 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021.
