Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Boston 4 Washington 1
(Boston leads series 3-1)
Nashville 5 Carolina 4 (2OT)
(Carolina leads series 2-1)
Winnipeg 1 Edmonton 0 (OT)
(Winnipeg leads series 2-0)
Colorado 5 St. Louis 1
(Colorado leads series 3-0)
---
AHL
San Diego 5 Bakersfield 3
Henderson 4 San Jose 1
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Latvia 2 Canada 0
Russia 4 Czech Republic 3
Germany 9 Italy 4
Slovakia 5 Belarus 2
---
NBA playoffs
Play-in Round
Memphis 117 Golden State 112
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 2 Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 10 Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 9 Toronto 7 (12 innings)
Texas 7 Houston 5 (10 innings)
Detroit 7 Kansas City 5
Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 4
National League
Cincinnati 9 Milwaukee 4
Mets 6 Miami 5 (12 innings)
Atlanta 20 Pittsburgh 1
Chicago Cubs 12 St. Louis 3
Colorado 7 Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Washington 4 Baltimore 2
Boston 11 Philadelphia 3
San Diego 16 Seattle 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.