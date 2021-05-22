Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Boston 4 Washington 1

(Boston leads series 3-1)

Nashville 5 Carolina 4 (2OT)

(Carolina leads series 2-1)

Winnipeg 1 Edmonton 0 (OT)

(Winnipeg leads series 2-0)

Colorado 5 St. Louis 1

(Colorado leads series 3-0)

---

AHL

San Diego 5 Bakersfield 3

Henderson 4 San Jose 1

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Latvia 2 Canada 0

Russia 4 Czech Republic 3

Germany 9 Italy 4

Slovakia 5 Belarus 2

---

NBA playoffs

Play-in Round

Memphis 117 Golden State 112

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 2 Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 10 Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 9 Toronto 7 (12 innings)

Texas 7 Houston 5 (10 innings)

Detroit 7 Kansas City 5

Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 4

National League

Cincinnati 9 Milwaukee 4

Mets 6 Miami 5 (12 innings)

Atlanta 20 Pittsburgh 1

Chicago Cubs 12 St. Louis 3

Colorado 7 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Washington 4 Baltimore 2

Boston 11 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 16 Seattle 1

