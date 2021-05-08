Friday's Games
NHL
Detroit 5 Columbus 2
Philadelphia 4 Washington 2
Dallas 5 Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)
Colorado 3 Los Angeles 2
Vegas 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)
Arizona 5 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Belleville 4 Laval 3
Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 4
Hershey 2 Binghamton 1
Utica 5 Syracuse 4
Iowa 6 Rockford 1
Ontario 7 San Diego 4
---
NBA
Philadelphia 109 New Orleans 107
Chicago 121 Boston 99
Milwaukee 141 Houston 133
Charlotte 122 Orlando 112
Miami 121 Minnesota 112
Dallas 110 Cleveland 90
Utah 127 Denver 120
San Antonio 113 Sacramento 104
Phoenix 128 New York 105
Portland 106 L.A. Lakers 101
---
MLB
American League
Boston 6 Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7 Detroit 3
Seattle 5 Texas 4
Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 0
Houston 10 Toronto 4
Oakland 2 Tampa Bay 1
National League
Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2
Miami 6 Milwaukee 1
Philadelphia 12 Atlanta 2
St. Louis 5 Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 5 Arizona 4 (10 innings)
San Francisco 5 San Diego 4
Interleague
Cincinnati 3 Cleveland 0
Washington 11 N.Y. Yankees 4
L.A. Angels 9 L.A. Dodgers 2
---
MLS
San Jose 2 Real Salt Lake 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.