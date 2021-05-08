Friday's Games

NHL

Detroit 5 Columbus 2

Philadelphia 4 Washington 2

Dallas 5 Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)

Colorado 3 Los Angeles 2

Vegas 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)

Arizona 5 San Jose 2

---

AHL

Belleville 4 Laval 3

Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 4

Hershey 2 Binghamton 1

Utica 5 Syracuse 4

Iowa 6 Rockford 1

Ontario 7 San Diego 4

---

NBA

Philadelphia 109 New Orleans 107

Chicago 121 Boston 99

Milwaukee 141 Houston 133

Charlotte 122 Orlando 112

Miami 121 Minnesota 112

Dallas 110 Cleveland 90

Utah 127 Denver 120

San Antonio 113 Sacramento 104

Phoenix 128 New York 105

Portland 106 L.A. Lakers 101

---

MLB

American League

Boston 6 Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7 Detroit 3

Seattle 5 Texas 4

Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 0

Houston 10 Toronto 4

Oakland 2 Tampa Bay 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2

Miami 6 Milwaukee 1

Philadelphia 12 Atlanta 2

St. Louis 5 Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 5 Arizona 4 (10 innings)

San Francisco 5 San Diego 4

Interleague

Cincinnati 3 Cleveland 0

Washington 11 N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Angels 9 L.A. Dodgers 2

---

MLS

San Jose 2 Real Salt Lake 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.