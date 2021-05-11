Monday's Games

NHL

Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 2

Edmonton 4 Montreal 3 (OT)

Florida 4 Tampa Bay 0

Boston 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)

Vancouver 3 Winnipeg 1

Nashville 5 Carolina 0

Dallas 5 Chicago 4 (OT)

Colorado 2 Vegas 1

St. Louis 2 Los Angeles 1 (OT)

---

AHL

Chicago 6 Rockford 5

Utica 3 Syracuse 0

---

NBA

Atlanta 125 Washington 124

Indiana 111 Cleveland 102

Memphis 115 New Orleans 110

San Antonio 146 Milwaukee 125

Portland 140 Houston 129

Golden State 119 Utah 116

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 4 Boston 1

L.A. Angels 5 Houston 4

National League

Cincinnati 14 Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 5 Miami 2

San Diego at Colorado -- postponed

Interleague

San Francisco 3 Texas 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.