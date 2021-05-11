Monday's Games
NHL
Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 2
Edmonton 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Florida 4 Tampa Bay 0
Boston 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)
Vancouver 3 Winnipeg 1
Nashville 5 Carolina 0
Dallas 5 Chicago 4 (OT)
Colorado 2 Vegas 1
St. Louis 2 Los Angeles 1 (OT)
---
AHL
Chicago 6 Rockford 5
Utica 3 Syracuse 0
---
NBA
Atlanta 125 Washington 124
Indiana 111 Cleveland 102
Memphis 115 New Orleans 110
San Antonio 146 Milwaukee 125
Portland 140 Houston 129
Golden State 119 Utah 116
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 4 Boston 1
L.A. Angels 5 Houston 4
National League
Cincinnati 14 Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 5 Miami 2
San Diego at Colorado -- postponed
Interleague
San Francisco 3 Texas 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.