Tuesday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 5 Vancouver 0

Washington 2 Boston 1

---

AHL

Belleville 4 Manitoba 3

Grand Rapids 2 Cleveland 0

Laval 4 Toronto 2

Henderson 3 San Jose 1

---

NBA

Minnesota 119 Detroit 100

Denver 117 Charlotte 112

L.A. Clippers 115 Toronto 96

Miami 129 Boston 121

Memphis 133 Dallas 104

Indiana 103 Philadelphia 94

Brooklyn 115 Chicago 107

Milwaukee 114 Orlando 102

Sacramento 122 Oklahoma City 106

Golden State 122 Phoenix 116

L.A. Lakers 101 New York 99 (OT)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 3 Boston 2

Houston 5 L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 8 Kansas City 7

Chicago White Sox 9 Minnesota 3

National League

Pittsburgh 7 Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 6 Washington 2

St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 1 (11 innings)

San Diego 8 Colorado 1

Arizona 11 Miami 3

Interleague

San Francisco 4 Texas 2

Cleveland 3 Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 3 Baltimore 2

Toronto 5 Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 4

---

