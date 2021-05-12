Tuesday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 5 Vancouver 0
Washington 2 Boston 1
---
AHL
Belleville 4 Manitoba 3
Grand Rapids 2 Cleveland 0
Laval 4 Toronto 2
Henderson 3 San Jose 1
---
NBA
Minnesota 119 Detroit 100
Denver 117 Charlotte 112
L.A. Clippers 115 Toronto 96
Miami 129 Boston 121
Memphis 133 Dallas 104
Indiana 103 Philadelphia 94
Brooklyn 115 Chicago 107
Milwaukee 114 Orlando 102
Sacramento 122 Oklahoma City 106
Golden State 122 Phoenix 116
L.A. Lakers 101 New York 99 (OT)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 3 Boston 2
Houston 5 L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 8 Kansas City 7
Chicago White Sox 9 Minnesota 3
National League
Pittsburgh 7 Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 6 Washington 2
St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 1 (11 innings)
San Diego 8 Colorado 1
Arizona 11 Miami 3
Interleague
San Francisco 4 Texas 2
Cleveland 3 Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 3 Baltimore 2
Toronto 5 Atlanta 3
L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 4
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.
