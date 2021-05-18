Monday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Boston 2 Washington 1 (OT)

(Series tied 1-1)

Carolina 5 Nashville 2

(Hurricanes lead 1-0)

Colorado 4 St. Louis 1

(Avalanche lead 1-0)

---

AHL

Toronto 2 Laval 0

---

MLB

American League

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 16, Minnesota 4

Detroit 4, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 7 Cleveland 4

National League

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 1

San Diego 7 Colorado 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.

