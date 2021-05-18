Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Boston 2 Washington 1 (OT)
(Series tied 1-1)
Carolina 5 Nashville 2
(Hurricanes lead 1-0)
Colorado 4 St. Louis 1
(Avalanche lead 1-0)
---
AHL
Toronto 2 Laval 0
---
MLB
American League
Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 16, Minnesota 4
Detroit 4, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 7 Cleveland 4
National League
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3
L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 1
San Diego 7 Colorado 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.
