Monday's
NHL
Ottawa 2 Winnipeg 1
Boston 3 New Jersey 0
Buffalo 4 N.Y. Islanders 2
Carolina 5 Chicago 2
Nashville 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
Montreal 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
Washington 6 N.Y. Rangers 3
Philadelphia 7 Pittsburgh 2
Florida 5 Dallas 4 (OT)
St. Louis 3 Anaheim 1
Minnesota 6 Vegas 5
Edmonton 5 Vancouver 3
Los Angeles 3 Arizona 2
Colorado 5 San Jose 4 (OT)
---
AHL
Bridgeport 4 Providence 3
Bakersfield 5 San Jose 3
Rockford 3 Grand Rapids 2
Utica at Rochester -- postponed
---
NBA
Orlando 119 Detroit 112
Washington 154 Indiana 141
Golden State 123 New Orleans 108
Atlanta 123 Portland 114
Philadelphia 106 Chicago 94
New York 118 Memphis 104
Utah 110 San Antonio 99
L.A. Lakers 93 Denver 89
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 6 Texas 5
Cleveland 8 Kansas City 6
Oakland 5 Toronto 4
Baltimore 5 Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 7 L.A. Angels 3
National League
Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6 N.Y. Mets 5
San Diego 2 Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs -- postponed
San Francisco at Colorado -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.
