Monday's

NHL

Ottawa 2 Winnipeg 1

Boston 3 New Jersey 0

Buffalo 4 N.Y. Islanders 2

Carolina 5 Chicago 2

Nashville 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Montreal 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

Washington 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 7 Pittsburgh 2

Florida 5 Dallas 4 (OT)

St. Louis 3 Anaheim 1

Minnesota 6 Vegas 5

Edmonton 5 Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 3 Arizona 2

Colorado 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Bridgeport 4 Providence 3

Bakersfield 5 San Jose 3

Rockford 3 Grand Rapids 2

Utica at Rochester -- postponed

---

NBA

Orlando 119 Detroit 112

Washington 154 Indiana 141

Golden State 123 New Orleans 108

Atlanta 123 Portland 114

Philadelphia 106 Chicago 94

New York 118 Memphis 104

Utah 110 San Antonio 99

L.A. Lakers 93 Denver 89

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 6 Texas 5

Cleveland 8 Kansas City 6

Oakland 5 Toronto 4

Baltimore 5 Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 7 L.A. Angels 3

National League

Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6 N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 2 Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs -- postponed

San Francisco at Colorado -- postponed

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.