Saturday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 1 Buffalo 0
N.Y. Rangers 5 Boston 4
Columbus 5 Detroit 4 (OT)
Toronto 3 Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders 5 New Jersey 1
Ottawa 4 Winnipeg 2
Washington 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)
Florida 5 Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)
Nashville 3 Carolina 1
Colorado 3 Los Angeles 2
Vegas 4 St. Louis 1
Edmonton 4 Vancouver 3
Arizona 5 San Jose 4 (OT)
---
AHL
Manitoba 5 Toronto 4 (SO)
Hershey 3 Lehigh Valley 0
Henderson 5 San Jose 3
WB/Scranton 4 Binghamton 1
Rochester 4 Cleveland 3 (SO)
Syracuse 4 Utica 2
Grand Rapids 3 Chicago 1
Tucson 5 Texas 2
San Diego 4 Bakersfield 1
---
NBA
Philadelphia 118 Detroit 104
Washington 133 Indiana 132 (OT)
Memphis 109 Toronto 99
Brooklyn 125 Denver 119
Utah 124 Houston 116
Golden State 136 Oklahoma City 97
Portland 124 San Antonio 102
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 6 Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 7 Minnesota 3
Boston 11 Baltimore 6
Texas 9 Seattle 8
Chicago White Sox 9 Kansas City 1
Toronto 8 Houston 4
National League
St. Louis 9 Colorado 8
Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 7 San Diego 1
Milwaukee 6 Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 4 Arizona 2
Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 7 (12 innings)
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 4 Washington 3 (11 innings)
Cleveland 9 Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 14 L.A. Angels 11
---
MLS
Philadelphia 2 Chicago 0
New York 2 Toronto FC 0
Columbus 3 D.C. United 1
Nashville 2 New England 0
Vancouver 2 Montreal 0
Houston 1 FC Dallas 1
New York City FC 1 Orlando City 1
LA Galaxy 2 Los Angeles FC 1
Colorado 3 Minnesota 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021.
