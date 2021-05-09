Saturday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 1 Buffalo 0

N.Y. Rangers 5 Boston 4

Columbus 5 Detroit 4 (OT)

Toronto 3 Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4 Winnipeg 2

Washington 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)

Florida 5 Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)

Nashville 3 Carolina 1

Colorado 3 Los Angeles 2

Vegas 4 St. Louis 1

Edmonton 4 Vancouver 3

Arizona 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Manitoba 5 Toronto 4 (SO)

Hershey 3 Lehigh Valley 0

Henderson 5 San Jose 3

WB/Scranton 4 Binghamton 1

Rochester 4 Cleveland 3 (SO)

Syracuse 4 Utica 2

Grand Rapids 3 Chicago 1

Tucson 5 Texas 2

San Diego 4 Bakersfield 1

---

NBA

Philadelphia 118 Detroit 104

Washington 133 Indiana 132 (OT)

Memphis 109 Toronto 99

Brooklyn 125 Denver 119

Utah 124 Houston 116

Golden State 136 Oklahoma City 97

Portland 124 San Antonio 102

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 6 Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 7 Minnesota 3

Boston 11 Baltimore 6

Texas 9 Seattle 8

Chicago White Sox 9 Kansas City 1

Toronto 8 Houston 4

National League

St. Louis 9 Colorado 8

Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 7 San Diego 1

Milwaukee 6 Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 4 Arizona 2

Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 7 (12 innings)

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 4 Washington 3 (11 innings)

Cleveland 9 Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 14 L.A. Angels 11

---

MLS

Philadelphia 2 Chicago 0

New York 2 Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3 D.C. United 1

Nashville 2 New England 0

Vancouver 2 Montreal 0

Houston 1 FC Dallas 1

New York City FC 1 Orlando City 1

LA Galaxy 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Colorado 3 Minnesota 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.