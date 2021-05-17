Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Regular Season

Calgary 6 Vancouver 5 (OT)

Best-of-Seven First Round

NY Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

(Islanders lead series 1-0)

Minnesota 1 Vegas 0 (OT)

(Wild lead series 1-0)

Tampa Bay 5 Florida 4

(Lightning lead series 1-0)

---

AHL

Hershey 5 WB/Scranton 2

Binghamton 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)

Bakersfield 4 Henderson 3 (SO)

Belleville 6 Manitoba 1

Ontario 9 Tucson 4

Rochester 2 Utica 1

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 10 N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 6 Boston 5

Chicago White Sox 4 Kansas City 3

Oakland 7 Minnesota 6

Houston 6 Texas 2

Seattle 3 Cleveland 2

National League

San Francisco 4 Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 10 Atlanta 9

Cincinnati 7 Colorado 6

Miami 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Washington 3 Arizona 0

San Diego 5 St. Louis 3

Interleague

Toronto 10 Philadelphia 8

Tampa Bay 7 N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5 Detroit 1

---

NBA

Indiana 125 Toronto 113

New York 96 Boston 92

Washington 115 Charlotte 110

Phoenix 123 San Antonio 121

Golden State 113 Memphis 101

Brooklyn 123 Cleveland 109

Atlanta 124 Houston 95

Philadelphia 128 Orlando 117

Miami 120 Detroit 107

Oklahoma City 117 L.A. Clippers 112

Chicago 118 Milwaukee 112

L.A. Lakers 110 New Orleans 98

Minnesota 136 Dallas 121

Portland 132 Denver 116

Utah 121 Sacramento 99

---

MLS

Sporting Kansas City 3 Vancouver 0

Miami 3 Cincinnati 2

New England 1 Columbus 0

Orlando City 1 D.C. United 0

Seattle 2 Los Angeles FC 0

---

