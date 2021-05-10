Sunday's Games
NHL
Chicago 4 Dallas 2
Calgary 6 Ottawa 1
---
AHL
Manitoba 4 Toronto 3
Lehigh Valley 6 WB/Scranton 2
Colorado 7 Ontario 5
Iowa 2 Rockford 0
Texas 3 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Miami 130 Boston 124
New York 106 L.A. Clippers 100
Dallas 124 Cleveland 97
Minnesota 128 Orlando 96
New Orleans 112 Charlotte 110
Chicago 108 Detroit 96
Sacramento 126 Oklahoma City 98
L.A. Lakers 123 Phoenix 110
---
MLB
American League
Houston 7 Toronto 4
Boston 4 Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 9 Kansas City 3
Texas 10 Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
National League
N.Y. Mets 4 Arizona 2
Milwaukee 2 Miami 1 (10 innings)
St. Louis 2 Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 11 San Francisco 1
Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 1
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 3 Washington 2
L.A. Angels 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
---
MLS
Atlanta 1 Miami 1
Seattle 2 Portland 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 Austin FC 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.
