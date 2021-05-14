Thursday's Games

NHL

Calgary 4 Vancouver 1

Colorado 5 Los Angeles 1

St. Louis 7 Minnesota 3

---

AHL

Henderson 5 Bakersfield 0

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 113 Charlotte 90

Milwaukee 142 Indiana 133

Atlanta 116 Orlando 93

New York 102 San Antonio 98

Miami 106 Philadelphia 94

Chicago 114 Toronto 102

Denver 114 Minnesota 103

Memphis 116 Sacramento 110

Phoenix 118 Portland 117

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 4 Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 2

Boston 8 Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 4 Texas 3 (11 innings)

Cleveland 4 Seattle 2

National League

Washington 5 Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 3 Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 13 Cincinnati 8

Miami 5 Arizona 1

Interleague

Toronto 8 Atlanta 4

---

MLS

D.C. United 1 Chicago 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.