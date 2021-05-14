Thursday's Games
NHL
Calgary 4 Vancouver 1
Colorado 5 Los Angeles 1
St. Louis 7 Minnesota 3
---
AHL
Henderson 5 Bakersfield 0
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 113 Charlotte 90
Milwaukee 142 Indiana 133
Atlanta 116 Orlando 93
New York 102 San Antonio 98
Miami 106 Philadelphia 94
Chicago 114 Toronto 102
Denver 114 Minnesota 103
Memphis 116 Sacramento 110
Phoenix 118 Portland 117
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 4 Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 2
Boston 8 Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 4 Texas 3 (11 innings)
Cleveland 4 Seattle 2
National League
Washington 5 Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 3 Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 13 Cincinnati 8
Miami 5 Arizona 1
Interleague
Toronto 8 Atlanta 4
---
MLS
D.C. United 1 Chicago 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.
