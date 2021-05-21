Thursday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Florida 6 Tampa Bay 5 (OT)

(Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)

Pittsburgh 5 New York Islanders 4

(Pittsburgh leads series 2-1)

Montreal 2 Toronto 1

(Montreal leads series 1-0)

Vegas 5 Minnesota 2

(Vegas leads series 2-1)

---

AHL

Toronto 6 Belleville 3

---

NBA playoffs

Play-in Round

Washington 142 Indiana 113

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 2 Texas 0

Houston 8 Oakland 4

Minnesota 6 L.A. Angels 3 (Game 1)

L.A. Angels 7 Minnesota 1 (Game 2)

Boston 8 Toronto 7

National League

San Francisco 19 Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 5 Washington 2

Miami 6 Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 6 Atlanta 4 (10 innings)

Los Angeles 3 Arizona 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.

