Thursday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Florida 6 Tampa Bay 5 (OT)
(Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)
Pittsburgh 5 New York Islanders 4
(Pittsburgh leads series 2-1)
Montreal 2 Toronto 1
(Montreal leads series 1-0)
Vegas 5 Minnesota 2
(Vegas leads series 2-1)
---
AHL
Toronto 6 Belleville 3
---
NBA playoffs
Play-in Round
Washington 142 Indiana 113
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 2 Texas 0
Houston 8 Oakland 4
Minnesota 6 L.A. Angels 3 (Game 1)
L.A. Angels 7 Minnesota 1 (Game 2)
Boston 8 Toronto 7
National League
San Francisco 19 Cincinnati 4
Chicago Cubs 5 Washington 2
Miami 6 Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 6 Atlanta 4 (10 innings)
Los Angeles 3 Arizona 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.
