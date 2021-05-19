Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Islanders 1
(Series tied 1-1)
Tampa Bay 3 Florida 1
(Tampa Bay leads series 2-0)
Vegas 3 Minnesota 1
(Series tied 1-1)
Regular season
Vancouver 4 Calgary 2
---
AHL
San Jose 2 Tucson 1
Ontario 2 Colorado 1
---
NBA playoffs
Play-in first round
Indiana 144 Charlotte 117
Boston 118 Washington 100
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 8 Boston 0
Tampa Bay 13 Baltimore 6
Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 7 Texas 4
Cleveland 6 L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 6 Houston 5
Detroit 5 Seattle 0
National League
San Francisco 4 Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 8 Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 6 Washington 3
St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 9 Arizona 1
San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (10 innings)
Interleague
Kansas City 2 Milwaukee 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.
