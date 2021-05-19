Tuesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Islanders 1

(Series tied 1-1)

Tampa Bay 3 Florida 1

(Tampa Bay leads series 2-0)

Vegas 3 Minnesota 1

(Series tied 1-1)

Regular season

Vancouver 4 Calgary 2

---

AHL

San Jose 2 Tucson 1

Ontario 2 Colorado 1

---

NBA playoffs

Play-in first round

Indiana 144 Charlotte 117

Boston 118 Washington 100

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 Boston 0

Tampa Bay 13 Baltimore 6

Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 7 Texas 4

Cleveland 6 L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 6 Houston 5

Detroit 5 Seattle 0

National League

San Francisco 4 Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 8 Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 6 Washington 3

St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 9 Arizona 1

San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (10 innings)

Interleague

Kansas City 2 Milwaukee 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.