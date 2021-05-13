Wednesday's Games

NHL

Edmonton 4 Montreal 3 (OT)

Ottawa 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

Vegas 6 San Jose 0

St. Louis 4 Minnesota 0

Colorado 6 Los Angeles 0

---

AHL

Toronto 3 Laval 2

Chicago 7 Grand Rapids 0

Lehigh Valley 2 Binghamton 1

Utica 3 Rochester 1

Iowa 3 Texas 1

Colorado 2 San Diego 1

---

NBA

Atlanta 120 Washington 116

Cleveland 102 Boston 94

Brooklyn 128 San Antonio 116

Dallas 125 New Orleans 107

Portland 105 Utah 98

L.A. Lakers 124 Houston 122

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 1 Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 4 Kansas City 2

Oakland 4 Boston 1

Houston 9 L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 13 Minnesota 8

National League

Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 1 (10 innings)

San Diego 5 Colorado 3 (1st game)

Colorado 3 San Diego 2 (2nd game)

Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 5 Washington 2 (10 innings)

Miami 3 Arizona 2

Interleague

Toronto 4 Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 7 Baltimore 1

Cleveland 2 Chicago Cubs 1 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 7 Seattle 1

---

MLS

Toronto FC 2 Columbus 0

New England 1 Philadelphia 1

Montreal 2 Miami 0

Houston 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota 1 Vancouver 0

Seattle 1 San Jose 0

---

