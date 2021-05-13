Wednesday's Games
NHL
Edmonton 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Ottawa 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Vegas 6 San Jose 0
St. Louis 4 Minnesota 0
Colorado 6 Los Angeles 0
---
AHL
Toronto 3 Laval 2
Chicago 7 Grand Rapids 0
Lehigh Valley 2 Binghamton 1
Utica 3 Rochester 1
Iowa 3 Texas 1
Colorado 2 San Diego 1
---
NBA
Atlanta 120 Washington 116
Cleveland 102 Boston 94
Brooklyn 128 San Antonio 116
Dallas 125 New Orleans 107
Portland 105 Utah 98
L.A. Lakers 124 Houston 122
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 1 Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 4 Kansas City 2
Oakland 4 Boston 1
Houston 9 L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 13 Minnesota 8
National League
Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 1 (10 innings)
San Diego 5 Colorado 3 (1st game)
Colorado 3 San Diego 2 (2nd game)
Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 5 Washington 2 (10 innings)
Miami 3 Arizona 2
Interleague
Toronto 4 Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 7 Baltimore 1
Cleveland 2 Chicago Cubs 1 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 7 Seattle 1
---
MLS
Toronto FC 2 Columbus 0
New England 1 Philadelphia 1
Montreal 2 Miami 0
Houston 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota 1 Vancouver 0
Seattle 1 San Jose 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.