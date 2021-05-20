Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Boston 3 Washington 2 (20T)
(Boston leads series 2-1)
Carolina 3 Nashville 0
(Carolina leads series 2-0)
Winnipeg 4 Edmonton 1
(Winnipeg leads series 1-0)
Colorado 6 St. Louis 3
(Colorado leads series 2-0)
Regular season
Calgary 6 Vancouver 2
---
AHL
Belleville 6 Toronto 4
---
NBA playoffs
Play-in first round
Memphis 100 San Antonio 96
L.A. Lakers 103 Golden State 100
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 2 Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 9 Baltimore 7
Boston 7 Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 2 Texas 0
Cleveland 3 L.A. Angels 2
Houston 8 Oakland 1
Detroit 6 Seattle 2
National League
San Diego 3 Colorado 0
San Francisco 4 Cincinnati 0
Miami 3 Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 4
Washington 4 Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 8 Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 2
Interleague
Kansas City 6 Milwaukee 4
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.
