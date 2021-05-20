Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Boston 3 Washington 2 (20T)

(Boston leads series 2-1)

Carolina 3 Nashville 0

(Carolina leads series 2-0)

Winnipeg 4 Edmonton 1

(Winnipeg leads series 1-0)

Colorado 6 St. Louis 3

(Colorado leads series 2-0)

Regular season

Calgary 6 Vancouver 2

---

AHL

Belleville 6 Toronto 4

---

NBA playoffs

Play-in first round

Memphis 100 San Antonio 96

L.A. Lakers 103 Golden State 100

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 2 Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 9 Baltimore 7

Boston 7 Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 2 Texas 0

Cleveland 3 L.A. Angels 2

Houston 8 Oakland 1

Detroit 6 Seattle 2

National League

San Diego 3 Colorado 0

San Francisco 4 Cincinnati 0

Miami 3 Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Washington 4 Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 8 Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 2

Interleague

Kansas City 6 Milwaukee 4

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.