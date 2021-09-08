Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 3 Cleveland 0
Baltimore 7 Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 12 Boston 7
Houston 5 Seattle 4 (10 innings)
Chicago White Sox 6 Oakland 3
National League
Cincinnati 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 8 Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 9 Miami 4
Milwaukee 10 Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 7 St. Louis 2
San Francisco 12 Colorado 3
Interleague
Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 2
Texas 3 Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 4 San Diego 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2021.
