Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 N.Y. Yankees 3
Seattle 8 Houston 5
Minnesota 3 Cleveland 0
Boston 2 Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 9 Kansas City 8
Oakland 5 Chicago White Sox 1
National League
San Francisco 7 Colorado 4
Miami 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (10 innings)
St. Louis 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 4 Cincinnati 1 (10 innings)
Washington 4 Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 4 Philadelphia 3
Interleague
San Diego 8 L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 1
Texas 8 Arizona 5
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2021.
