Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Florida 4, Montreal 3
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Dallas 4, Carolina 3 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2
Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2 (OT)
Edmonton 5, San Jose 2
Vegas 6, Nashville 1
Chicago 4, Los Angeles 3 (SO)
---
AHL
Abbotsford 4 San Jose 1
---
NBA
Toronto 117, Cleveland 104
Memphis 133, Indiana 103
Milwaukee 114, Washington 102
New Orleans 126, Chicago 109
Phoenix 140, Denver 130
---
MLB
Spring Training
Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 7, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta at Toronto, ppd.
San Francisco 9, Chicago White Sox 6
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4
Texas 5, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Arizona 10, Milwaukee 3
Baltimore 8, Boston 5
Houston 10, Washington 8
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022.
