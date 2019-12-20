Thursday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Islanders 3 Boston 2 (SO)

Columbus 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Philadelphia 6 Buffalo 1

Dallas 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Ottawa 5 Nashville 4 (OT)

Chicago 4 Winnipeg 1

Montreal 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Carolina 3 Colorado 1

Minnesota 8 Arizona 5

Vancouver 5 Vegas 4 (OT)

---

NBA

Utah 111 Atlanta 106

Milwaukee 111 L.A. Lakers 104

San Antonio 118 Brooklyn 105

Houston 122 L.A. Clippers 117

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

---

AHL

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Memphis at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

