Wednesday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 2 Montreal 1 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Washington 1
---
AHL
Syracuse 3 Hartford 1
Binghamton 5 Utica 4 (OT)
Grand Rapids 4 San Antonio 3
Manitoba 2 Belleville 1
Toronto 2 Laval 1 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 3 Charlotte 2
Tucson 8 San Jose 2
---
NBA
Philadelphia 109 New York 104
Washington 138 San Antonio 132
Brooklyn 101 Charlotte 91
Dallas 142 Golden State 94
Miami 124 Cleveland 100
Milwaukee 135 Atlanta 127
Toronto 113 Orlando 97
Chicago 109 Detroit 89
Utah 103 Minnesota 95
Denver 105 Houston 95
L.A. Clippers 107 Boston 104 (OT)
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Stockton at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
---
NBA
Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
---
NFL
Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
---
