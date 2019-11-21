Wednesday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 2 Montreal 1 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Washington 1

---

AHL

Syracuse 3 Hartford 1

Binghamton 5 Utica 4 (OT)

Grand Rapids 4 San Antonio 3

Manitoba 2 Belleville 1

Toronto 2 Laval 1 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 3 Charlotte 2

Tucson 8 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Philadelphia 109 New York 104

Washington 138 San Antonio 132

Brooklyn 101 Charlotte 91

Dallas 142 Golden State 94

Miami 124 Cleveland 100

Milwaukee 135 Atlanta 127

Toronto 113 Orlando 97

Chicago 109 Detroit 89

Utah 103 Minnesota 95

Denver 105 Houston 95

L.A. Clippers 107 Boston 104 (OT)

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Stockton at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

---

NBA

Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

---

NFL

Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

---

